4109 E 11th St

IRVINGTON 2BR FULLY RENOVATED BUNGALOW WITH BASEMENT! Up-and-coming area on outskirts of Irvington, this 2 bedroom bungalow has refinished hardwood floors throughout, fresh two-toned paint, updated kitchen and bath, and mini-blinds. Arched room openings, many original features plus ceiling fan in family-room. Some stainless steel appliances (will be installed upon move-in). Full basement, large front porch, fenced yard and 2-car detached garage. Professionally Managed. *18 month lease required