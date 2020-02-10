All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:46 PM

410 Creekstone Drive

410 Creekstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

410 Creekstone Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before February 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with tall ceilings. Living area semi open to eat in kitchen space. Complete with a stunning oven back splash. Lower level of home features an additional living space, half bath, laundry room access. Full bath attached to master bedroom. Beautiful backyard haven easily manageable.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Creekstone Drive have any available units?
410 Creekstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 410 Creekstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 Creekstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Creekstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Creekstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 410 Creekstone Drive offer parking?
No, 410 Creekstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 410 Creekstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Creekstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Creekstone Drive have a pool?
No, 410 Creekstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 410 Creekstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 410 Creekstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Creekstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Creekstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Creekstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Creekstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

