All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4066 Alsace Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4066 Alsace Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4066 Alsace Place

4066 Alsace Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4066 Alsace Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FREE RENT: Apply for this property by 10/31/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE. Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This comfy cozy 3 bedroom home is move in ready! With the holidays around the corner, let's get you moved in so that you can start planning on how to decorate! It has a very large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. No more digging your car out of the snow for the winter! This home has a 1 car attached garage. Apply today!!!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4066 Alsace Place have any available units?
4066 Alsace Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4066 Alsace Place currently offering any rent specials?
4066 Alsace Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4066 Alsace Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4066 Alsace Place is pet friendly.
Does 4066 Alsace Place offer parking?
Yes, 4066 Alsace Place offers parking.
Does 4066 Alsace Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4066 Alsace Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4066 Alsace Place have a pool?
No, 4066 Alsace Place does not have a pool.
Does 4066 Alsace Place have accessible units?
No, 4066 Alsace Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4066 Alsace Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4066 Alsace Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4066 Alsace Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4066 Alsace Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College