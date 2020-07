Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Lawrence off 42nd & Arlington. This home features all new carpet and fresh paint throughout, a lovely, updated eat-in kitchen and two living spaces. Nice, large patio in backyard. Ready for Move-in! Pets Negotiable!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.