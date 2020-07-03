All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 21 2020 at 4:02 PM

4046 CENTRAL Avenue

4046 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4046 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
MARVELOUS opportunity to live in SOBRO in a lovely half double--3 bedrooms! Great front porch for kibitzing. Decorative Fireplace.
Separate dining rm great for family gatherings. All appliances, including washer and dryer. Full basement. Access to one side of garage Mature trees.Yard for grilling. Locked storage shed if you need to store some items. Tenants pay utilities. Renter's insurance required of all tenants.
MINIMUM 12-mo lease. This is a double/duplex in great neighborhood. Walk,jog...great! Zip to downtown or travel 10 minutes north to Broad Ripple. $60 no-refundable rental application covers credit report and background check. No pets, non-smokers only. MOVE IN in time for Christmas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

