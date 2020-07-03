4046 CENTRAL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

MARVELOUS opportunity to live in SOBRO in a lovely half double--3 bedrooms! Great front porch for kibitzing. Decorative Fireplace.

Separate dining rm great for family gatherings. All appliances, including washer and dryer. Full basement. Access to one side of garage Mature trees.Yard for grilling. Locked storage shed if you need to store some items. Tenants pay utilities. Renter's insurance required of all tenants.

MINIMUM 12-mo lease. This is a double/duplex in great neighborhood. Walk,jog...great! Zip to downtown or travel 10 minutes north to Broad Ripple. $60 no-refundable rental application covers credit report and background check. No pets, non-smokers only. MOVE IN in time for Christmas!