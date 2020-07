Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom - This is a spacious house with lots of big bedrooms. Home has master bedroom with huge closet. All rooms have oversized closets. Home has a 2 car garage. Nice tile patio from the back entrance. This house is a must see! Call Ed at (317) 507-5926 to view.



(RLNE4459002)