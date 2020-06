Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom one and half bathroom condo is available for immediate move-in. Downstairs you will find the living room, kitchen, large laundry room, a half bath, and a door that takes you to a nice patio with privacy fence. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and a full bath. Application fee is $35 per adult. Security deposit is $600.