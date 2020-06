Amenities

Cute little one bedroom house completely furnished, on a quiet, wooded residential street. Close to interstate and 15 min to downtown Indy. Furnished with 3 Murphy beds for extra sleeping. Large walk in shower with two shower heads and a bench. Walk in closet. Electric fire place. Large private fenced back yard with storage shed and covered front porch. Available starting Jan. For 3-9 months lease. Rent covers rent, gas, water, and electric. Landlord next door. Call for more info.