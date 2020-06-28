All apartments in Indianapolis
4039 Steelewater Lane
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

4039 Steelewater Lane

4039 Steelewater Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4039 Steelewater Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 2-Story home boasting an "L"shaped open floor plan with formal dining room or sitting area, living room leads to open kitchen with SS appliances and center island with lots of cabinet space. Huge pantry, Upstairs boasts a large master suite with walk in closet and full bathroom, 3 additional good size bedrooms and a full bathroom and laundry area. 2 Car attached garage.
To apply go to : www.GoalProperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

