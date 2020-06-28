4039 Steelewater Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 2-Story home boasting an "L"shaped open floor plan with formal dining room or sitting area, living room leads to open kitchen with SS appliances and center island with lots of cabinet space. Huge pantry, Upstairs boasts a large master suite with walk in closet and full bathroom, 3 additional good size bedrooms and a full bathroom and laundry area. 2 Car attached garage.

To apply go to : www.GoalProperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.