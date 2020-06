Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Here is your opportunity to live in a historic 1930's home. Hardwood floors, natural light, updated kitchen and off-street, gated parking. "Just close enough" location for your downtown or out of town commute. Owner will leave as much artwork and furnishings as you desire. Enter vestibule marked 4038, 4038 is the door on the right after you enter the vestibule.