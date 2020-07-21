4036 N Butler Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

This 3 bedroom and 1 bath home sits off the street and offers a large yard with a covered patio. The home also features 2 garages, one connecting to the drive way and the other to the alley behind the home. Inside the house, there is carpet throughout, newly painted kitchen cabinets, and a large unfinished basement for extra storage.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Credit Score: 500 or higher to be considered

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2125. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."