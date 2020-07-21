4036 N Butler Ave

Amenities
This 3 bedroom and 1 bath home sits off the street and offers a large yard with a covered patio. The home also features 2 garages, one connecting to the drive way and the other to the alley behind the home. Inside the house, there is carpet throughout, newly painted kitchen cabinets, and a large unfinished basement for extra storage.
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Credit Score: 500 or higher to be considered
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2125. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619
PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.
"From our family to yours, welcome home."