4036 N Butler Ave
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

4036 N Butler Ave

4036 North Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4036 North Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
This 3 bedroom and 1 bath home sits off the street and offers a large yard with a covered patio. The home also features 2 garages, one connecting to the drive way and the other to the alley behind the home. Inside the house, there is carpet throughout, newly painted kitchen cabinets, and a large unfinished basement for extra storage.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Credit Score: 500 or higher to be considered
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2125. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 N Butler Ave have any available units?
4036 N Butler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4036 N Butler Ave have?
Some of 4036 N Butler Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 N Butler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4036 N Butler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 N Butler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4036 N Butler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4036 N Butler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4036 N Butler Ave offers parking.
Does 4036 N Butler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 N Butler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 N Butler Ave have a pool?
No, 4036 N Butler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4036 N Butler Ave have accessible units?
No, 4036 N Butler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 N Butler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4036 N Butler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
