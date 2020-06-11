4030 Rommel Drive

Amenities

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home has unique features that will make you appreciate ALL that this home has to offer! Not only does it have a second floor balcony, it also has an enclosed porch, beautiful accent fire place, and exposed brick on the walls. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and offers a breakfast bar ledge for entertainment. This huge home is spacious offering approx. 2238 sq.ft. of living space. Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.