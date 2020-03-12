All apartments in Indianapolis
4007 Thrush Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

4007 Thrush Drive

4007 Thrush Drive · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Eagledale
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4007 Thrush Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eagledale - 4 BR 1.5 bath - Four bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch with a 1 car detached garage in Eagledale near 34th & Lafayette Road. Easy commute downtown and just minutes from the Speedway.

(RLNE3712641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 Thrush Drive have any available units?
4007 Thrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4007 Thrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Thrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Thrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4007 Thrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4007 Thrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4007 Thrush Drive offers parking.
Does 4007 Thrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 Thrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Thrush Drive have a pool?
No, 4007 Thrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4007 Thrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 4007 Thrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Thrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4007 Thrush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4007 Thrush Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4007 Thrush Drive has units with air conditioning.
