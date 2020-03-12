Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4007 Thrush Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM
4007 Thrush Drive
4007 Thrush Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4007 Thrush Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eagledale - 4 BR 1.5 bath - Four bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch with a 1 car detached garage in Eagledale near 34th & Lafayette Road. Easy commute downtown and just minutes from the Speedway.
(RLNE3712641)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4007 Thrush Drive have any available units?
4007 Thrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4007 Thrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Thrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Thrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4007 Thrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4007 Thrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4007 Thrush Drive offers parking.
Does 4007 Thrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 Thrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Thrush Drive have a pool?
No, 4007 Thrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4007 Thrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 4007 Thrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Thrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4007 Thrush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4007 Thrush Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4007 Thrush Drive has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
