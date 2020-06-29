4001 East 40th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Located near 40th & Sherman, minutes to the Childrens Museum, Washington Park and the Indiana State Fairgrounds. This home features a nice open living room and great room (fireplace is decorative only). Cozy kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas stove. Nice big yard and a great patio. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.