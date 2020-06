Amenities

Stop looking, as this is the one! Beautifully renovated 3 bed/1 bath townhome located directly on the Redline! Original hardwoods have been restored back to greatness, built in shelves next to the fireplace and in the dining room, brand new kitchen and bathroom.Washer & dryer included as well! I know they say there is no perfect home, but we can get as close to perfect as possible right?!