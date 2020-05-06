3920 East 30th Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath
Available Soon
$725/Mo- Rent, $725 Security Deposit
($35/month alarm fee)
(Will Divide Deposit into payments, if needed! Call Lindsey for Details)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
***WILL POST MORE UPDATED PICTURES SOON**
______________________________________________
This Home Features:
_________________________
Living Room
Large Eat-In Kitchen
Alarm System Installed ($35/month)
Detached Garage
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Renovations Include:
___________________________
NEW Carpet in Living Room and Bedrooms
NEW Linoleum in Kitchen
NEW Tile in Bathroom
NEW Cabinets in Kitchen
COMPLETELY Remodeled Bathroom
New Paint Throughout
New Blinds Throughout
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NEW Furnished Appliances Include:
____________________________________
NEW Stove
NEW Refrigerator
Washer/ Dryer Hook-ups
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
For More Information Or To View This Property
PLEASE CONTACT
Lindsey Harness
show contact info (Direct Dial/ Text)
Monday- Friday
9am to 5pm
Saturdays (by Appointment)
10am to 2pm