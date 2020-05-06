3920 East 30th Street

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath



Available Soon



$725/Mo- Rent, $725 Security Deposit

($35/month alarm fee)

(Will Divide Deposit into payments, if needed! Call Lindsey for Details)

***WILL POST MORE UPDATED PICTURES SOON**

This Home Features:

Living Room

Large Eat-In Kitchen

Alarm System Installed ($35/month)

Detached Garage

Renovations Include:

NEW Carpet in Living Room and Bedrooms

NEW Linoleum in Kitchen

NEW Tile in Bathroom

NEW Cabinets in Kitchen

COMPLETELY Remodeled Bathroom

New Paint Throughout

New Blinds Throughout

NEW Furnished Appliances Include:

NEW Stove

NEW Refrigerator

Washer/ Dryer Hook-ups

For More Information Or To View This Property



PLEASE CONTACT

Lindsey Harness

show contact info (Direct Dial/ Text)



Monday- Friday

9am to 5pm



Saturdays (by Appointment)

10am to 2pm