Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3920 East 30th Street

3920 East 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3920 East 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath

Available Soon

$725/Mo- Rent, $725 Security Deposit
($35/month alarm fee)
(Will Divide Deposit into payments, if needed! Call Lindsey for Details)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
***WILL POST MORE UPDATED PICTURES SOON**
______________________________________________
This Home Features:
_________________________

Living Room
Large Eat-In Kitchen
Alarm System Installed ($35/month)
Detached Garage
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Renovations Include:
___________________________

NEW Carpet in Living Room and Bedrooms
NEW Linoleum in Kitchen
NEW Tile in Bathroom
NEW Cabinets in Kitchen
COMPLETELY Remodeled Bathroom
New Paint Throughout
New Blinds Throughout
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NEW Furnished Appliances Include:
____________________________________
NEW Stove
NEW Refrigerator
Washer/ Dryer Hook-ups
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

For More Information Or To View This Property

PLEASE CONTACT
Lindsey Harness
show contact info (Direct Dial/ Text)

Monday- Friday
9am to 5pm

Saturdays (by Appointment)
10am to 2pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 East 30th Street have any available units?
3920 East 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 East 30th Street have?
Some of 3920 East 30th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3920 East 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 East 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3920 East 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3920 East 30th Street offers parking.
Does 3920 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 East 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 3920 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3920 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 3920 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 East 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

