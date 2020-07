Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house near 38th and Keystone Avenue is available for immediate move-in! Spacious living and kitchen for plenty of entertaining space. Large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups - ready for your units. Refrigerator and electric stove/oven included. Check out the huge private back yard. Close to downtown, the state fairgrounds, interstates and public transportation. Schedule your tour today!