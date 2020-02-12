3906 North Broadway Street

3906 Broadway St, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Meridian Kessler
Amenities
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated 3 BDR with 3rd Floor Bonus Room and Basement only 1 Block from new Red Line Bus Stop and just south of Broad Ripple. Leave car at home and hop on bus to downtown or Broad Ripple. All Kitchen appliances stay. Washer and Dryer hook ups in Basement. Large covered front porch and on site parking in rear of house as well as street parking. Over 2000 Square Feet plus unfinished basement. Don't miss out...this beauty won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
