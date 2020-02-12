3906 North Broadway Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated 3 BDR with 3rd Floor Bonus Room and Basement only 1 Block from new Red Line Bus Stop and just south of Broad Ripple. Leave car at home and hop on bus to downtown or Broad Ripple. All Kitchen appliances stay. Washer and Dryer hook ups in Basement. Large covered front porch and on site parking in rear of house as well as street parking. Over 2000 Square Feet plus unfinished basement. Don't miss out...this beauty won't last long.