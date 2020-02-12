All apartments in Indianapolis
3906 North Broadway Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

3906 North Broadway Street

3906 Broadway St · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Broadway St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated 3 BDR with 3rd Floor Bonus Room and Basement only 1 Block from new Red Line Bus Stop and just south of Broad Ripple. Leave car at home and hop on bus to downtown or Broad Ripple. All Kitchen appliances stay. Washer and Dryer hook ups in Basement. Large covered front porch and on site parking in rear of house as well as street parking. Over 2000 Square Feet plus unfinished basement. Don't miss out...this beauty won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 North Broadway Street have any available units?
3906 North Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 North Broadway Street have?
Some of 3906 North Broadway Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 North Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
3906 North Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 North Broadway Street pet-friendly?
No, 3906 North Broadway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3906 North Broadway Street offer parking?
Yes, 3906 North Broadway Street offers parking.
Does 3906 North Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 North Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 North Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 3906 North Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 3906 North Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 3906 North Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 North Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 North Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.

