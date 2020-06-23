3853 Hornickel Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with plenty of room to spread out. Home features a separate living room and great room with cozy fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops, and will have a full kitchen appliance package upon move in. Great closet sizes for all 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom features cathedral ceilings and full en suite master bathroom with dual vanities. Laundry room is upstairs for added convenience. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).