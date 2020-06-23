All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:13 PM

3853 Hornickel Drive

3853 Hornickel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3853 Hornickel Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with plenty of room to spread out.  Home features a separate living room and great room with cozy fireplace.  Spacious eat in kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops, and will have a full kitchen appliance package upon move in.  Great closet sizes for all 4 bedrooms.  Master bedroom features cathedral ceilings and full en suite master bathroom with dual vanities.  Laundry room is upstairs for added convenience.   Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3853 Hornickel Drive have any available units?
3853 Hornickel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3853 Hornickel Drive have?
Some of 3853 Hornickel Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3853 Hornickel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3853 Hornickel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3853 Hornickel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3853 Hornickel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3853 Hornickel Drive offer parking?
No, 3853 Hornickel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3853 Hornickel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3853 Hornickel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3853 Hornickel Drive have a pool?
No, 3853 Hornickel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3853 Hornickel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3853 Hornickel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3853 Hornickel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3853 Hornickel Drive has units with dishwashers.
