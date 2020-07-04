All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3838 Kilburn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3838 Kilburn Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3838 Kilburn Court

3838 Kilburn Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3838 Kilburn Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Pike Township off Kessler Blvd and 38th Street in popular Cheswick Place. This home is within minutes to the 38th Street corridor, minutes to downtown and more. Home features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with stainless appliances, center island and lots of cabinets space. Master suite features walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Great opportunity you don't want to miss!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3838 Kilburn Court have any available units?
3838 Kilburn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3838 Kilburn Court have?
Some of 3838 Kilburn Court's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3838 Kilburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
3838 Kilburn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 Kilburn Court pet-friendly?
No, 3838 Kilburn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3838 Kilburn Court offer parking?
No, 3838 Kilburn Court does not offer parking.
Does 3838 Kilburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3838 Kilburn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 Kilburn Court have a pool?
No, 3838 Kilburn Court does not have a pool.
Does 3838 Kilburn Court have accessible units?
No, 3838 Kilburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 Kilburn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3838 Kilburn Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College