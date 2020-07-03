3831 Bennett Drive

Amenities
Completely Renovated Home!!! Located on the westside of Indy, this home is updated throughout! It features brand new flooring, fresh paint and new fixtures in every room. New energy-efficient windows have been installed. The spacious living room flows into the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with brand new appliances, new cabinets and tons of space. Your family will be happy to come over to enjoy the massive backyard. A single car garage is attached to the home. This home is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.
Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2196996096
To view, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1183125?source=marketing
Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com
Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2
*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.