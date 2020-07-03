All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 17 2020 at 5:57 PM

3831 Bennett Drive

3831 Bennett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3831 Bennett Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely Renovated Home!!! Located on the westside of Indy, this home is updated throughout! It features brand new flooring, fresh paint and new fixtures in every room. New energy-efficient windows have been installed. The spacious living room flows into the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with brand new appliances, new cabinets and tons of space. Your family will be happy to come over to enjoy the massive backyard. A single car garage is attached to the home. This home is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2196996096

To view, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1183125?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 Bennett Drive have any available units?
3831 Bennett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3831 Bennett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3831 Bennett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 Bennett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3831 Bennett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3831 Bennett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3831 Bennett Drive offers parking.
Does 3831 Bennett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3831 Bennett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 Bennett Drive have a pool?
No, 3831 Bennett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3831 Bennett Drive have accessible units?
No, 3831 Bennett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 Bennett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3831 Bennett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3831 Bennett Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3831 Bennett Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

