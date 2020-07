Amenities

Great 3 bedroom one and half bathroom home is move-in ready. This property is perfect for owner-occupants and investors alike! Large kitchen with eat-in kitchen area. Large family room with vaulted ceilings! Bedrooms are spacious with large closets. Storage shed outback. Blinds provided. Many upgrades to throughout the home such as flooring, light fixtures/ceiling fans, etc.