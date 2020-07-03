Rent Calculator
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:58 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3818 Layman
3818 North Layman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3818 North Layman Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EAST//LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM
Great brick ranch home in Lawrence Township that features a separate living room area and an eat in kitchen. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3818 Layman have any available units?
3818 Layman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3818 Layman currently offering any rent specials?
3818 Layman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 Layman pet-friendly?
No, 3818 Layman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3818 Layman offer parking?
No, 3818 Layman does not offer parking.
Does 3818 Layman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 Layman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 Layman have a pool?
No, 3818 Layman does not have a pool.
Does 3818 Layman have accessible units?
No, 3818 Layman does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 Layman have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 Layman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 Layman have units with air conditioning?
No, 3818 Layman does not have units with air conditioning.
