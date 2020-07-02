Rent Calculator
3749 North Wittfield Street
3749 North Wittfield Street
3749 North Wittfield Street
No Longer Available
Location
3749 North Wittfield Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful tri level home coming soon!!
Text 317-478-7219
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3749 North Wittfield Street have any available units?
3749 North Wittfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3749 North Wittfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3749 North Wittfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3749 North Wittfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3749 North Wittfield Street offer parking?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 3749 North Wittfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3749 North Wittfield Street have a pool?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3749 North Wittfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3749 North Wittfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3749 North Wittfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
