All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3749 North Wittfield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3749 North Wittfield Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 8:57 PM

3749 North Wittfield Street

3749 North Wittfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3749 North Wittfield Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful tri level home coming soon!!

Text 317-478-7219

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3749 North Wittfield Street have any available units?
3749 North Wittfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3749 North Wittfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3749 North Wittfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3749 North Wittfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3749 North Wittfield Street offer parking?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 3749 North Wittfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3749 North Wittfield Street have a pool?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3749 North Wittfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3749 North Wittfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3749 North Wittfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3749 North Wittfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College