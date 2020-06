Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This large and lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath 4-Plex is just what you've been looking for. The large and open floor plan is inviting into a space you will be proud to call home. The bedrooms are large, the kitchen and bathrooms are modern with lots of upgrades including new paint. Make sure you see this home right away as it won't last. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.