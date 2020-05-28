All apartments in Indianapolis
3731 Fetlock Drive

Location

3731 Fetlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 1,590 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 Fetlock Drive have any available units?
3731 Fetlock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3731 Fetlock Drive have?
Some of 3731 Fetlock Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 Fetlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3731 Fetlock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 Fetlock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3731 Fetlock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3731 Fetlock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3731 Fetlock Drive does offer parking.
Does 3731 Fetlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 Fetlock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 Fetlock Drive have a pool?
No, 3731 Fetlock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3731 Fetlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3731 Fetlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 Fetlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3731 Fetlock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
