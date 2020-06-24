3723 Joan Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - Don't sleep on this updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. You will find updated windows, hard surface flooring throughout all public spaces, new paint, new carpet in all bedrooms, and an updated main bathroom. In the rear of the home you find a very spacious covered patio that would be great for family gatherings. The one car attached garage as well as the shed in the backyard provide ample space for storage or a workshop. This home comes equipped with a stove, and with a 2 year lease a refrigerator will be provided. Contact us today to schedule your showing!



