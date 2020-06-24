All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3723 Joan Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3723 Joan Pl.
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

3723 Joan Pl.

3723 Joan Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3723 Joan Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - Don't sleep on this updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. You will find updated windows, hard surface flooring throughout all public spaces, new paint, new carpet in all bedrooms, and an updated main bathroom. In the rear of the home you find a very spacious covered patio that would be great for family gatherings. The one car attached garage as well as the shed in the backyard provide ample space for storage or a workshop. This home comes equipped with a stove, and with a 2 year lease a refrigerator will be provided. Contact us today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE4756870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Joan Pl. have any available units?
3723 Joan Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 Joan Pl. have?
Some of 3723 Joan Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Joan Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Joan Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Joan Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 Joan Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 3723 Joan Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 3723 Joan Pl. offers parking.
Does 3723 Joan Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Joan Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Joan Pl. have a pool?
No, 3723 Joan Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Joan Pl. have accessible units?
No, 3723 Joan Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Joan Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Joan Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College