All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 372 Miami Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
372 Miami Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

372 Miami Street

372 Miami St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Downtown Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

372 Miami St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
It's hard to find a rental in a location like this! Firehouse Square 3BR/2.5Ba townhouse with an attached two-car garage that is walking distance to everything downtown and the Massachusetts Avenue area have to offer. You'll be close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Mass Ave, Cultural Trail and so much more. This is the ideal location for someone wanting a neighborhood feel in the heart of downtown. Open living space on the main level with gas fireplace. Lower level would make a great den or office. Third level features three bedrooms and two full baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 Miami Street have any available units?
372 Miami Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 372 Miami Street have?
Some of 372 Miami Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Miami Street currently offering any rent specials?
372 Miami Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Miami Street pet-friendly?
No, 372 Miami Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 372 Miami Street offer parking?
Yes, 372 Miami Street offers parking.
Does 372 Miami Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 372 Miami Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Miami Street have a pool?
No, 372 Miami Street does not have a pool.
Does 372 Miami Street have accessible units?
No, 372 Miami Street does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Miami Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 372 Miami Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College