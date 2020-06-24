372 Miami Street

Amenities

It's hard to find a rental in a location like this! Firehouse Square 3BR/2.5Ba townhouse with an attached two-car garage that is walking distance to everything downtown and the Massachusetts Avenue area have to offer. You'll be close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Mass Ave, Cultural Trail and so much more. This is the ideal location for someone wanting a neighborhood feel in the heart of downtown. Open living space on the main level with gas fireplace. Lower level would make a great den or office. Third level features three bedrooms and two full baths.