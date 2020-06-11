All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

3718 Caroline Ave

3718 Caroline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3718 Caroline Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
oven
refrigerator
accepts section 8
Spacious 1 Bed / 1 Bath Duplex on East Side - Spacious 1 Bed / 1 Bath Rental Home on East Side. The Charming Home is over 600 Sq Ft with an Open Concept Flow. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar, Vaulted Ceilings, and Much More! Located near 38th St and Fall Creek Parkway on the Eastside of Indianapolis. Access to I-70 nearby at Rural Ave and minutes from Broad Ripple or Downtown.

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4426259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 Caroline Ave have any available units?
3718 Caroline Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3718 Caroline Ave have?
Some of 3718 Caroline Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 Caroline Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3718 Caroline Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 Caroline Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3718 Caroline Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3718 Caroline Ave offer parking?
No, 3718 Caroline Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3718 Caroline Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3718 Caroline Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 Caroline Ave have a pool?
No, 3718 Caroline Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3718 Caroline Ave have accessible units?
No, 3718 Caroline Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 Caroline Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3718 Caroline Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
