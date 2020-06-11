3718 Caroline Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

Spacious 1 Bed / 1 Bath Duplex on East Side - Spacious 1 Bed / 1 Bath Rental Home on East Side. The Charming Home is over 600 Sq Ft with an Open Concept Flow. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar, Vaulted Ceilings, and Much More! Located near 38th St and Fall Creek Parkway on the Eastside of Indianapolis. Access to I-70 nearby at Rural Ave and minutes from Broad Ripple or Downtown. See it Today!



Professionally Managed by

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro



Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing

or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.



Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com



This home does not accept section 8



Get Pre-Approved Today!

http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4426259)