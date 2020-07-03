All apartments in Indianapolis
3710 E. 34th St.

3710 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3710 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
This property is available today! This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom property with a full basement included. Water bill included in the rent amount. Stove and Refrigerator provided to the property. Come in today and fill out an Application with us only $50 and make this your new home!!
Rollins Rentals and Rehabs LLC (317) 702-0014

or text 317-478-7219 for immediate response!
This is a duplex
2 bedroom 1 bathroom
No central air, parking on the side and behind the property
has a non finished basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

