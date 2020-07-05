Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3631 Gerrard Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3631 Gerrard Ave.
3631 Gerrard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3631 Gerrard Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
WEST// WAYNE TOWNSHIP
4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1 CAR GARAGE
This is a beautiful ranch brick home located in a great area on the west side of town. New ceramic tile floors! Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. have any available units?
3631 Gerrard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3631 Gerrard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3631 Gerrard Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 Gerrard Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3631 Gerrard Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3631 Gerrard Ave. offers parking.
Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3631 Gerrard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. have a pool?
No, 3631 Gerrard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3631 Gerrard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3631 Gerrard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3631 Gerrard Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
