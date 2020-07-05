All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3631 Gerrard Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3631 Gerrard Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3631 Gerrard Ave.

3631 Gerrard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3631 Gerrard Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
WEST// WAYNE TOWNSHIP
4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1 CAR GARAGE
This is a beautiful ranch brick home located in a great area on the west side of town. New ceramic tile floors! Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. have any available units?
3631 Gerrard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3631 Gerrard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3631 Gerrard Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 Gerrard Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3631 Gerrard Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3631 Gerrard Ave. offers parking.
Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3631 Gerrard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. have a pool?
No, 3631 Gerrard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3631 Gerrard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3631 Gerrard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3631 Gerrard Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3631 Gerrard Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College