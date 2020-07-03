All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

3626 Dayflower Way

3626 Dayflower Way · No Longer Available
Location

3626 Dayflower Way, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0f6a590b1 ---- EAST: N German Church Rd & E 38th St Single Family Home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room and eat- kitchen. Interior Features include: Exterior Features Include: APPLIANCES INCLUDED:TBD CENTRAL AIR: Yes LEASE TERMS: 118 month lease required Pets Ok ? Ask about our pet policy UTILITIES: Utility Information: Electric furnace, Electric water heater, electric stove and electric dryer hook-up Tenant Pays: All Utilities This home does not accept section 8 CONTACT: For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Dayflower Way have any available units?
3626 Dayflower Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 Dayflower Way have?
Some of 3626 Dayflower Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Dayflower Way currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Dayflower Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Dayflower Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 Dayflower Way is pet friendly.
Does 3626 Dayflower Way offer parking?
No, 3626 Dayflower Way does not offer parking.
Does 3626 Dayflower Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Dayflower Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Dayflower Way have a pool?
No, 3626 Dayflower Way does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Dayflower Way have accessible units?
No, 3626 Dayflower Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Dayflower Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 Dayflower Way does not have units with dishwashers.

