3626 Dayflower Way

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0f6a590b1 ---- EAST: N German Church Rd & E 38th St Single Family Home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room and eat- kitchen. Interior Features include: Exterior Features Include: APPLIANCES INCLUDED:TBD CENTRAL AIR: Yes LEASE TERMS: 118 month lease required Pets Ok ? Ask about our pet policy UTILITIES: Utility Information: Electric furnace, Electric water heater, electric stove and electric dryer hook-up Tenant Pays: All Utilities This home does not accept section 8 CONTACT: For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy