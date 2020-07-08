All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 17 2019 at 3:09 PM

360 West 26th Street

360 West 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

360 West 26th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138783

Newly renovated two bedroom home with new hardwood flooring! Fresh paint and the homey feel you're looking for! Appliances to be installed prior to a new move in.

Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Large backyard,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 West 26th Street have any available units?
360 West 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 360 West 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 West 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 West 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 West 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 360 West 26th Street offer parking?
No, 360 West 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 360 West 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 West 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 West 26th Street have a pool?
No, 360 West 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 West 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 360 West 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 West 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 West 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 West 26th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 West 26th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

