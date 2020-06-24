All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:45 PM

3595 North Norfolk Street

3595 North Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Location

3595 North Norfolk Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Great home off Moller & 36th St, just minutes from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, I-465, shopping and more. Home features large living room with French doors, open kitchen and dining room, two bonus rooms in basement along with a full bath. Fenced backyard. No A/C. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3595 North Norfolk Street have any available units?
3595 North Norfolk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3595 North Norfolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
3595 North Norfolk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3595 North Norfolk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3595 North Norfolk Street is pet friendly.
Does 3595 North Norfolk Street offer parking?
No, 3595 North Norfolk Street does not offer parking.
Does 3595 North Norfolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3595 North Norfolk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3595 North Norfolk Street have a pool?
No, 3595 North Norfolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 3595 North Norfolk Street have accessible units?
No, 3595 North Norfolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3595 North Norfolk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3595 North Norfolk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3595 North Norfolk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3595 North Norfolk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
