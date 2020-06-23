All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3560 Bradford Drive

3560 Bradford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3560 Bradford Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Indianapolis home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and 936 square feet of living space. Features include tile and carpeted floors, kitchen with all black appliances, private back yard with an extra storage shed, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Bradford Drive have any available units?
3560 Bradford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3560 Bradford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Bradford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Bradford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3560 Bradford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3560 Bradford Drive offer parking?
No, 3560 Bradford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3560 Bradford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3560 Bradford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Bradford Drive have a pool?
No, 3560 Bradford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3560 Bradford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3560 Bradford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Bradford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3560 Bradford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3560 Bradford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3560 Bradford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
