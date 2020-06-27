All apartments in Indianapolis
3550 Luewan Ct

3550 Luewan Court · No Longer Available
Location

3550 Luewan Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check this out! This fabulous 3 bedroom house was just remodeled!
Bright and airy floor plan is highly desirable! Designer paint colors, brand new flooring throughout Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets!
You'll love having your own yard and garage Don't wait! Make this beautiful house your new home before it's too late! To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064

all utilities

PMI Midwest
7275 Shadeland Ave Suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, USA
Phone: +1 317-795-0278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 Luewan Ct have any available units?
3550 Luewan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 Luewan Ct have?
Some of 3550 Luewan Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 Luewan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3550 Luewan Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 Luewan Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3550 Luewan Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3550 Luewan Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3550 Luewan Ct offers parking.
Does 3550 Luewan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 Luewan Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 Luewan Ct have a pool?
No, 3550 Luewan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3550 Luewan Ct have accessible units?
No, 3550 Luewan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 Luewan Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 Luewan Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
