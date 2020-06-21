All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3547 Chokecherry Lane

3547 Chokecherry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3547 Chokecherry Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Apply for this property by 12/1/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Available now! Please take a look at this beautiful renovated home with stainless steel appliances, newer fixtures, new carpet, attached car garage, and so much more. This home has so much space...it won't last long!!! Apply today!!!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3547 Chokecherry Lane have any available units?
3547 Chokecherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3547 Chokecherry Lane have?
Some of 3547 Chokecherry Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3547 Chokecherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3547 Chokecherry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3547 Chokecherry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3547 Chokecherry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3547 Chokecherry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3547 Chokecherry Lane does offer parking.
Does 3547 Chokecherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3547 Chokecherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3547 Chokecherry Lane have a pool?
No, 3547 Chokecherry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3547 Chokecherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3547 Chokecherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3547 Chokecherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3547 Chokecherry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
