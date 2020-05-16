3536 N. Graham Ave.

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Bungalow Close to Downtown! - You must see to believe this 100% remodeled beauty to appreciate all it has to offer. The front door opens to a large family room with a separate bonus nook off to the side. The updated kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and comes equipped with stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen as well. Offering three generously-sized standard bedrooms and a separate master with its own en-suite half bath and huge walk-in closet as well. The interior has been freshly painted and has new high-end plank floors flowing through the common areas along with brand new carpets in the bedrooms. The exterior features off-street parking, a spacious deck for relaxing & grilling and a great location just a few blocks from the neighborhood park and only a quick 10 minute hop to downtown! Please contact us today to set up your showing, because this one will not last!



