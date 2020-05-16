All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3536 North Graham Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Bungalow Close to Downtown! - You must see to believe this 100% remodeled beauty to appreciate all it has to offer. The front door opens to a large family room with a separate bonus nook off to the side. The updated kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and comes equipped with stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen as well. Offering three generously-sized standard bedrooms and a separate master with its own en-suite half bath and huge walk-in closet as well. The interior has been freshly painted and has new high-end plank floors flowing through the common areas along with brand new carpets in the bedrooms. The exterior features off-street parking, a spacious deck for relaxing & grilling and a great location just a few blocks from the neighborhood park and only a quick 10 minute hop to downtown! Please contact us today to set up your showing, because this one will not last!

(RLNE3694069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 N. Graham Ave. have any available units?
3536 N. Graham Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3536 N. Graham Ave. have?
Some of 3536 N. Graham Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 N. Graham Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3536 N. Graham Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 N. Graham Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3536 N. Graham Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3536 N. Graham Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3536 N. Graham Ave. offers parking.
Does 3536 N. Graham Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 N. Graham Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 N. Graham Ave. have a pool?
No, 3536 N. Graham Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3536 N. Graham Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3536 N. Graham Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 N. Graham Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3536 N. Graham Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

