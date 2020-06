Amenities

hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

This Large 1 bedroom 1 bath home is so nice! You will love the updates, and how clean it is. There is easy access to all stores, schools, and shopping. There are nice wood-like floors and an open kitchen for you to enjoy. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental. Both units 1 and 2 are available for lease. Call today to see either unit, you will be glad you did!!