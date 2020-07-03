All apartments in Indianapolis
35 East 36th Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:50 AM

35 East 36th Street

35 East 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

35 East 36th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Oh my CHARMING goodness! Nostalgia runs deep in this one, from the original woodwork, stained glass, and door handles, they just don't make 'em like this anymore! Adorable breakfast nook, FINISHED BASEMENT that has multiple additional rooms and completely fenced in yard with a patio and garage, this home ticks ALL the boxes and is ready for its next occupant! Must see, won't last!

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 East 36th Street have any available units?
35 East 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 East 36th Street have?
Some of 35 East 36th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 East 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 East 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 East 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 East 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 35 East 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 35 East 36th Street offers parking.
Does 35 East 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 East 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 East 36th Street have a pool?
No, 35 East 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 East 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 35 East 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 East 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 East 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

