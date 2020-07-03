35 East 36th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Oh my CHARMING goodness! Nostalgia runs deep in this one, from the original woodwork, stained glass, and door handles, they just don't make 'em like this anymore! Adorable breakfast nook, FINISHED BASEMENT that has multiple additional rooms and completely fenced in yard with a patio and garage, this home ticks ALL the boxes and is ready for its next occupant! Must see, won't last!



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!