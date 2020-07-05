3454 Graceland Ave

Amenities

This is completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a fully fenced in backyard. It has brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire house and has been freshly painted. The kitchen and bathroom have all new appliances and fixtures. It comes furnished with an oven, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups are available and a refrigerator is not supplied with the home. This will be like moving into a brand new house! The rent is $815 per month and the security deposit is $850. Animals are accepted. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per animal and pet rent is $50 per month per animal. A 600+ credit score and $3,000+ in combined income is preferred. A credit and background check will be performed and all references will be checked at a cost of $40 per adult that will be living in the house. No smoking allowed. Tenant pays for all utilities and lawn care. No section 8 accepted at this time.



For more information on this home, please visit https://showmetherental.com/3726 or call 317-597-4000, anytime day or night.