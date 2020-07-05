All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:06 AM

3454 Graceland Ave

3454 Graceland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3454 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a fully fenced in backyard. It has brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire house and has been freshly painted. The kitchen and bathroom have all new appliances and fixtures. It comes furnished with an oven, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups are available and a refrigerator is not supplied with the home. This will be like moving into a brand new house! The rent is $815 per month and the security deposit is $850. Animals are accepted. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per animal and pet rent is $50 per month per animal. A 600+ credit score and $3,000+ in combined income is preferred. A credit and background check will be performed and all references will be checked at a cost of $40 per adult that will be living in the house. No smoking allowed. Tenant pays for all utilities and lawn care. No section 8 accepted at this time.

For more information on this home, please visit https://showmetherental.com/3726 or call 317-597-4000, anytime day or night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 Graceland Ave have any available units?
3454 Graceland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3454 Graceland Ave have?
Some of 3454 Graceland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3454 Graceland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3454 Graceland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 Graceland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3454 Graceland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3454 Graceland Ave offer parking?
No, 3454 Graceland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3454 Graceland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3454 Graceland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 Graceland Ave have a pool?
No, 3454 Graceland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3454 Graceland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3454 Graceland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 Graceland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3454 Graceland Ave has units with dishwashers.

