Last updated October 21 2019 at 5:15 PM

3437 Olive Street

3437 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

3437 Olive Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This traditional, warm 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is a must see!! It looks smaller from the outside, but when you walk in, you see there is so much more to this house!! It has custom built ins, a spacious eat in kitchen, the master bedroom has a bathroom, and it has a fenced yard! Stop by and see this hidden gem!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 Olive Street have any available units?
3437 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3437 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
3437 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 Olive Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3437 Olive Street is pet friendly.
Does 3437 Olive Street offer parking?
No, 3437 Olive Street does not offer parking.
Does 3437 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 3437 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 3437 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 3437 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3437 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3437 Olive Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3437 Olive Street does not have units with air conditioning.

