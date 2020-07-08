All apartments in Indianapolis
3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1
3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1

3419 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

3419 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Of A Kind- 2 bed, 1 bath apartment located on the North Side of Downtown! Available 04/20 - Don't miss this freshly updated with all brand new paint 2 bed, 1 bath apartment located in between Downtown and Broad ripple. In the community of Charmwood. Bright, airy, and spacious apartment with updates through out. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful court yard views out of living and dining room windows.
Cats and Small Dogs Welcome. $65.00 application fee per adult. Call Holly at 317-610-0600 Ext:804 to set up a showing!

(RLNE2224217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 have any available units?
3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 have?
Some of 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 currently offering any rent specials?
3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 is pet friendly.
Does 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 offer parking?
No, 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 does not offer parking.
Does 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 have a pool?
No, 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 does not have a pool.
Does 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 have accessible units?
No, 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 N. Pennsylvania St #E1 does not have units with dishwashers.

