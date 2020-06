Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Wonderfully light, bright & character-filled duplex available for rent NOW. Two unique units with their own private entrances. You won't know your neighbor is there. 3402 Carrollton is 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with a dining room and full basement for storage w washer/dryer hook-up. Large, open front porch and big closets. Private driveway parking. Just blocks from the nearly completed redline project and on quiet, convenient Carrollton Ave.