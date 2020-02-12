336 S Grand Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Irvington property! Spacious 4 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms.

Nice big fenced in back yard with a 2 car detached garage!

Comes with a stove and a fridge, W/D hookups.

Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.



*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!



