336 S Grand Ave

Location

336 South Grand Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Irvington property! Spacious 4 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms.
Nice big fenced in back yard with a 2 car detached garage!
Comes with a stove and a fridge, W/D hookups.
Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

**To view property, click "Contact Us" on the top of our website fshouses.com to submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing. www.fshouses.com/contact-us/**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 S Grand Ave have any available units?
336 S Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 S Grand Ave have?
Some of 336 S Grand Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 S Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
336 S Grand Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 S Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 S Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 336 S Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 336 S Grand Ave does offer parking.
Does 336 S Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 S Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 S Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 336 S Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 336 S Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 336 S Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 336 S Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 S Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
