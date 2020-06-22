3351 North Butler Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently Renovated 3 Bed / 1 Bath House for Rent near Audubon Gardens. The Quaint Home is almost 900 Sq Ft with new Carpets and Fresh Paint throughout. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Driveway Parking, and Much More! Located near 34th St and Emerson Ave on the East Side of Indianapolis. Access to I-70 at Emerson Ave nearby and a short drive to Irvington or downtown. Incredible Deal!

This home does not accept section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.