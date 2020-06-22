All apartments in Indianapolis
3351 North Butler Avenue

3351 North Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3351 North Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Renovated 3 Bed / 1 Bath House for Rent near Audubon Gardens. The Quaint Home is almost 900 Sq Ft with new Carpets and Fresh Paint throughout. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Driveway Parking, and Much More! Located near 34th St and Emerson Ave on the East Side of Indianapolis. Access to I-70 at Emerson Ave nearby and a short drive to Irvington or downtown. Incredible Deal!
Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com

This home does not accept section 8

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 North Butler Avenue have any available units?
3351 North Butler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3351 North Butler Avenue have?
Some of 3351 North Butler Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3351 North Butler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3351 North Butler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 North Butler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3351 North Butler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3351 North Butler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3351 North Butler Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3351 North Butler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 North Butler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 North Butler Avenue have a pool?
No, 3351 North Butler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3351 North Butler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3351 North Butler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 North Butler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 North Butler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
