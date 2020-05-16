All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

3349 W Mooresville Rd

3349 West Mooresville Road · No Longer Available
Location

3349 West Mooresville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classic 3 Bed / 1 Bath Pet-Friendly Home for Rent in Decatur Township - Charming 3 Bed / 1 Bath Pet-Friendly Home for Rent with 2 Car Detached Garage in Decatur Township. The Home tons of Classic Charm and has over 1040 Sq Ft with Large Fenced Back Yard with Mini-Barn and Back Patio. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Sun-Room, Built-in Closets and Cabinets throughout, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer, Central Air Conditioning and Much More! Located on the Southwest side of Indianapolis with a variety of conveniences nearby. Don't Miss This One!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

(RLNE4810557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3349 W Mooresville Rd have any available units?
3349 W Mooresville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3349 W Mooresville Rd have?
Some of 3349 W Mooresville Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3349 W Mooresville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3349 W Mooresville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3349 W Mooresville Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3349 W Mooresville Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3349 W Mooresville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3349 W Mooresville Rd offers parking.
Does 3349 W Mooresville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3349 W Mooresville Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3349 W Mooresville Rd have a pool?
No, 3349 W Mooresville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3349 W Mooresville Rd have accessible units?
No, 3349 W Mooresville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3349 W Mooresville Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3349 W Mooresville Rd has units with dishwashers.
