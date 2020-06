Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Fall in Love with this wonderfully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage! This home is amazing. The kitchen has been totally remodeled. The master suite is very spacious. The master bathroom is totally new with Corian countertops and a water saving toilet. The main level has beautiful hardwood floors. The location is great and it has central air conditioning.