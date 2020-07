Amenities

This cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home is Move-In Ready. What are you waiting for? With a large front porch, Fireplace, New Carpet, New Paint, Upgraded bathroom and kitchen you will not want to miss this Super Clean home...make it yours before someone else rents it. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.