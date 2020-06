Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated range

So close to downtown and up and coming Twin Aire! Walking distance to Kroger, Ace Hardware, McDonalds. Short trip to anywhere downtown. 1/2 block to the busline. This 2 bedroom shows well. The kitchen was updated recently. Schedule a showing today! Stove, Refrig and Dishwasher included. Washer/Dryer hookup in kitchen. Large 2 car Garage included!!

